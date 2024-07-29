Energy Income Partners LLC Buys 62,009 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises 2.9% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $139,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after buying an additional 269,441 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 478.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 71,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NFG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.92. 573,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

