enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

enGene Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ ENGNW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.34. 4,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,174. enGene has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.