enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
enGene Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ ENGNW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.34. 4,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,174. enGene has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.
enGene Company Profile
