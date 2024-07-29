Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

EPD stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.