Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $190.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

