Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $49.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

