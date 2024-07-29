Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,157 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $43.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

