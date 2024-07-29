Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $7.83 Million in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Axos Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $77.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

