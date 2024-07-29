Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 1,460.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 303,704 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at $7,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Macerich by 82.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.23 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,498.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

