Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

