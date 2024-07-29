Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 13,247 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Liberty Live Group worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

