Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,389,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.