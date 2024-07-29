Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,389,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
Shares of TD stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
