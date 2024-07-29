Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $111.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

