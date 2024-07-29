EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.31 on Friday. EQT has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in EQT by 16.6% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,511,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in EQT by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.