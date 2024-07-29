Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.58. The company had a trading volume of 165,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.89. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

