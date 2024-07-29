Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. Equity Residential also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.53.

View Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.