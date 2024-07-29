ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.59 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.98 or 0.99963337 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00071097 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02117839 USD and is up 26.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

