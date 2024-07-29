ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Reaches $2.15 on Exchanges

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ether.fi has a total market cap of $248.07 million and approximately $85.33 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.19841727 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $66,653,810.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

