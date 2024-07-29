Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Etsy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Etsy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,490,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,643. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

