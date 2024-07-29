Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.29 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $547,817.63 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

