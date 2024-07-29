Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.48 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.
Extendicare Company Profile
