Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,765,911 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.48% of Extra Space Storage worth $149,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 215,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,238. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

