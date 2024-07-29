F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.39 million. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.100-13.100 EPS.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $177.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,158. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

