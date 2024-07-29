F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.380-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.4 million. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.100-13.100 EPS.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $177.59. 1,036,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,158. F5 has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.40. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.33.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

