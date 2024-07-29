Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Boosted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Shares of RACE traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.80. The stock had a trading volume of 175,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,789. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.72. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

