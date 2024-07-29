Fetch.ai Trading Down 11.6% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $101.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00040804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

