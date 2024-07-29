Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Financial 15 Split Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE FTN opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Financial 15 Split has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$9.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

