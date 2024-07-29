Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Financial 15 Split Stock Up 0.1 %
TSE FTN opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Financial 15 Split has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$9.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.52.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
