Financial Comparison: AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.70 billion 1.76 $28.67 million ($0.49) -12.63

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 6 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AltC Acquisition and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50% Algonquin Power & Utilities -12.44% 5.39% 1.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats AltC Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations. As of December 31, 2023, it provided distribution services to approximately 1,256,000 customer connections in the electric (approximately 309,000 customer connections), water and wastewater (approximately 572,000 customer connections), and natural gas sectors (approximately 375,000 customer connections). The company's electrical distribution utility systems and related transmission and generation assets are located in the states of Arkansas, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Oklahoma, and in Bermuda. Its regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems are located in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Missouri, New York and Texas, and in Chile. The company's regulated natural gas distribution utility systems located in the province of New Brunswick and the states of Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire and New York. It also owns and operates generating assets with a gross capacity of approximately 2.0 gigawatt (GW) and has investments in generating assets with approximately 0.3 GW of net generation capacity. The company generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its renewable and clean power generation facilities. It has economic interests in hydroelectric, wind, solar, renewable natural gas, and thermal facilities. As of December 31, 2023, it had a combined net generating capacity attributable to the Renewable Energy Group of approximately 2.7 GW. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.