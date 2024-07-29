First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BUSE. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 365 shares of company stock worth $7,725 and sold 25,090 shares worth $591,240. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the first quarter worth about $142,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in First Busey by 27.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

