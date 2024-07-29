First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FHB. Barclays cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 928,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

