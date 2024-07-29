First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,086. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

