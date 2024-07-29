First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. 1,092,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

