First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First United Trading Up 2.5 %

FUNC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,145. First United has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $188.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. First United had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First United will post 3 EPS for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First United’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

In related news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 309 shares of company stock valued at $7,054. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of First United during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First United during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First United by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First United

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.