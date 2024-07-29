FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 276,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,190. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.