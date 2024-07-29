FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,994,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,311,159 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $579,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. 328,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.