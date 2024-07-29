Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 8,028 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $421,016.30.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $410,723.78.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83.

Flex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. 3,439,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,560. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

