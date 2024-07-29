Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,163,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at $64,398,904.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,398,904.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Flex by 623.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.