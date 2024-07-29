Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.08. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

