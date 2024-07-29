Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.11 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 671,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,316,000 after buying an additional 40,124 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 278,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,940,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 270,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter.

URTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.08. The company had a trading volume of 499,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,953. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.85.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

