Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 39,746 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.15. 3,074,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,854. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

