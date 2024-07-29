Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Flywire during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. 904,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,496. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

