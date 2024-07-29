Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,936,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 121,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,967,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,629,051. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.