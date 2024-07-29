Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.13

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $72.13, with a volume of 1725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

