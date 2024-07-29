Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 791,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,547,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 583.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

