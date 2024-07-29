Freshworks (FRSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Freshworks to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Up 2.0 %

FRSH opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.