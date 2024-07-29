Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.06

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 91640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

