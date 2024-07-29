FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.21. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $336.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSBW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.