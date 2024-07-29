Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 280,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

