Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 280,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.