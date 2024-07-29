Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 46,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMM. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,709,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,936,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $36,877,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,600,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,665,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM opened at $7.91 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

