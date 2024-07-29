G999 (G999) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.60

G999 (G999) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00040706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars.

