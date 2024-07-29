Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Approximately 5,582,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 1,926,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.24 ($0.02).
Galileo Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
